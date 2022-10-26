Mulyan Oval playing surface to be renamed in honour of Geoff Day

Geoff Day played his first game for the Cowra Blues as a fresh faced 21 year-old and laced his boots for the final time as a 56-year-old.
During his 38-year-old playing career he lifted the Central West Premiership trophy on six occasions - the Blues have won the title on seven occasions.
The one time he wasn't there as a player, in 2016, he was there as a boundary umpire.
Day has also coached and held administrative roles with the Blues during his association with the club.
Despite his nearly four decades of involvement the recent move by the Blues to rename Mulyan Oval where he has played more than 400 games for the club "came as a shock".
Cowra Shire Council, at a meeting on October 18, 2022 didn't go as far as renaming Mulyan Oval the "Geoff Day Oval" but did rename the playing surface in honour of Day.
Mulyan Oval will now be known as Mulyan Park and the ground where he Day has bled for the club will be renamed "Geoff Day Oval".
One never to seek the limelight Day admitted the move "came as a bit of a shock".
"There are a lot of people before me who have done quite a bit as well," Day said.
"It's not something you aim for but if you hang around long enough things like this pop up."
And Day has been around "long enough" for the Blues. No one has played more games than he has. He estimates he has played around 430 games.
Growing up in Wagga Wagga, Day played rugby league and soccer as a kid before heading to university where he played rugby union.
He dabbled in Aussie Rules in his final year in a decision that ultimately lead to one of the longest playing careers in Australia.
"I suppose it's a bit of a legacy but at the end of the day its a proud moment.
"I was lucky enough to be relatively injury free and I don't work on weekends so it was easier for me," he said.
Day was just 21 when he had his first game in Blue.
He was with the club for its first two premierships in 1986 and 1987 and remained a mainstay for the club in the lean years before winning four more titles in 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2011.
Not content to give the game away completely he has been umpiring every season since finally calling time, aside from a few cameos, on his playing career after the 2014-15 season.
While the game doesn't appear to have aged the 60-year-old Day he says "umpiring has aged me more".
'I did have some injuries (as a player) but the worst one I had was in a trial after the regular season, I had six months off but it was almost six months to the day before the next game so I didn't miss a game.
"I've missed a few games over the years but that was probably the worst injury, I've just been lucky".
And added bonus for Day is seeing his children Chris and Sarah both play with the Blues, all three playing in a game in 2018.
Pushed to identify his most talented team mate Day said "it's hard, there's been quite a few".
Cowra Blues vice-president Nathan Worth described day as "an instrumental figure amongst the Cowra community and especially Cowra AFL Club".
"There would not be a senior AFL Club in Cowra without Geoff's contribution," Worth said.
A club secretary for 33 years Day coached the Blues for four years, including three as coach of the under 14s in addition to being a Junior Auskick co-ordinator for 15 years and club registrar for 20 years.
As well as being a life member of the Cowra Blues he was last year inducted into the Central West AFL Hall of Fame.
He represented the Central West AFL District for five years as League Secretary and represented Cowra players at the tribunal for 20 years.
Renaming of the playing surface in Day's honour doesn't set a precedent.
Cowra Shire previously took a similar approach with the naming of the town's rugby league ground honouring Sid Kallas who contributed decades of surface to the Cowra Magpies, renaming the playing surface at the West Cowra Recreation Ground "Sid Kallas Oval".
"Consistent with this precedent it was recommended to Cowra Blues AFL Club to rename Mulyan Oval as Mulyan Reserve or Mulyan Park and rename the oval within the locality as Geoff Day Oval," Cowra Council's Director Infrastructure and Operations Dirk Wymer said.
Day thanked his wife Robyn and children Chris and Sarah for being with him on his journey with AFL in Cowra.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.