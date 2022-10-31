Further sanctions for disqualified driver

A Cowra woman who drove while disqualified faces further sanctions and disqualifications after facing Cowra Local Court to answer driving charges.
Lisa Porter, also known as Lisa French, 31, of Victor Street Cowra plead guilty to driving while disqualified when she came before Magistrate Jillian Kiely on October 19, 2022.
French was convicted, fined $880 and disqualified from driving for six months.
Magistrate Kiely said French's driving history is a concern, with her history showing she has a disregard for the road rules.
French was told if she kept accumulating driving matters it would result in a custodial sentence.
According to police documents, around 1:55pm on Saturday, August 27, 2022, police detected French driving above the signposted speed limit on Mulyan Street.
After stopping French, police asked for her licence, and she provided a learner licence.
She was not accompanied by a fully licenced driver at the time and had no L plates on the car.
French told police she had just been to hospital with her partner and thought she may have COVID, so she was driving home.
At the time of the stop, her licence appeared to be active, however further checks by police on August 31, 2022 reveal French's licence had been disqualified since August 17 of 2022.
