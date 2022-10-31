Cowra Guardian

Further sanctions for disqualified driver

October 31 2022 - 9:00pm
A Cowra woman who drove while disqualified faces further sanctions and disqualifications after facing Cowra Local Court to answer driving charges.

Local News

