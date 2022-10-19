Council hosts morning tea to welcome new residents

Cowra Council will host a Welcome to Cowra morning tea for new residents to the Shire on Thursday, November 10 at the Cowra Civic Centre.
New residents and their families who have moved to the Cowra Shire in the last couple of years are welcome to attend the free morning tea from 10.30am to 11.30am.
Cowra Mayor, Bill West said the event was a great way to connect with other new residents and find out more about the Shire.
"Moving to a new place can be daunting and this is an excellent opportunity for new residents to learn more about what their new home has to offer," Cr West said.
"It's a great chance to speak with other people who have moved to the area about their experiences, as well as learn from the locals, and I look forward to officially welcoming our Shire's newest residents to the Cowra community."
Cowra Councillors and Council staff will be on hand to answer any questions and provide information.
New residents wishing to attend can visit Eventbrite by Monday, November 7 to book their spot.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.