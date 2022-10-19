Cowra Guardian

Council hosts morning tea to welcome new residents

October 19 2022 - 10:00pm
New residents and their families who have moved to the Cowra Shire in the last couple of years are welcome to attend the free morning tea. File photo.

Cowra Council will host a Welcome to Cowra morning tea for new residents to the Shire on Thursday, November 10 at the Cowra Civic Centre.

