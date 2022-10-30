Cowra Guardian

A 'terrible excuse' to go driving

October 30 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 'terrible excuse' to go driving

A Cowra woman has been convicted of driving while disqualified and told her excuse for driving was 'terrible'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.