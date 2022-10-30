A 'terrible excuse' to go driving

A Cowra woman has been convicted of driving while disqualified and told her excuse for driving was 'terrible'.
When she faced Cowra Local Court on October 19 Samantha Christine Bourne, 30, of Lachlan Street, was convicted, fined $880, disqualified from driving for nine months and placed on a community corrections order for 12 months.
Representing herself, Bourne plead guilty.
Magistrate Jillian Kiely told Bourne that her reason for driving - to get her car washed - was "a terrible excuse to get behind the wheel".
Bourne admitted to the court that she knew her reason for driving was no excuse and it was a terrible mistake.
Sentencing Bourne, Ms Kiely warned her that as she had already faced offences of a similar nature and had shown a disregard for court orders she would only get limited opportunities to remain out of prison.
According to police documents, about 2:55pm on Friday, September 30, 2022 Bourne was driving north along Redfern Street in Cowra when police identified her as already being disqualified from driving.
Police stopped her for roadside testing at the car wash on River Street with Bourne producing a negative result to alcohol.
When asked to produce her licence, Bourne told police that she didn't have one as she was already disqualified.
Further enquires on her licence revealed it had been disqualified for six months from July 19 of 2022.
Police informed Bourne to not drive without an active licence.
