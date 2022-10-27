Cowra Guardian

Victim hit offender with pot plant to escape

October 27 2022 - 9:00pm
Victim hit offender with pot plant to escape

A Cowra man has been convicted and placed on a community corrections order after appearing before Cowra Local Court on October 19, 2022 to answer the charge of common assault (DV).

