Victim hit offender with pot plant to escape

A Cowra man has been convicted and placed on a community corrections order after appearing before Cowra Local Court on October 19, 2022 to answer the charge of common assault (DV).
Philip Oxley, 44, of Thomas Street plead guilty to common assault (DV related) when he came before Magistrate Jillian Kiely.
Convicted, Oxley was placed on a community corrections order for 18 months.
Oxley's solicitor told the court he had been an addict of drugs, including heroin over the past 20 years and has a lengthy criminal history.
However he said Oxley has been a productive member of society when he has maintained his sobriety.
The solicitor told the court his client realises he should not have grabbed his victim during their argument.
Sentencing Oxley, Magistrate Jillian Kiely said his offence falls just below the mid range of objective seriousness, but his history certainly does not help him.
According to police documents around 8pm on Friday, May 6 of 2022, Oxley and the victim were at his residence and began to have a heated argument.
The victim attempted to leave the premises, however Oxley grabbed the victim by the shoulders..
During a short struggle, the victim and Oxley ended up on the ground, with Oxley above the victim.
Police said the victim managed to grab a nearby pot using it to hit Oxley in an effort to escape. The victim then managed to leave the residence.
A short time later the victim contacted police.
Oxley was located on May 18, walking on Lachlan Street, Cowra, and arrested for common assault and a separate charge of breach of bail.
