Time running out for water users to meet water meter deadline

This is branded content for NRAR



Time is running out for NSW southern inland water users to comply with the new non-urban water metering regulations.

The next deadline in the NSW Government's state-wide roll out of these laws is now just over a month away on December 1, 2022.

By that date all works must comply, including pumps above 100mm and bores above 200mm in the Lower Darling, Lowbidgee, Murray, Murrumbidgee and Lachlan regions and some at-risk groundwater sources.



The Natural Resources Access Regulator (NRAR) is committed to helping water users know the rules through its metering video and webpage.

A Duly Qualified Person (DQP) can advise what equipment you need, and order, install and validate it. Picture supplied

NRAR Director of regulatory initiatives, Ian Bernard, said water users should take several initial steps to ensure they meet compliance obligations:

Check your licence and approval details on the on the NSW Water Register to see what is listed and whether there are any existing metering conditions that you need to comply with now. WaterNSW can assist you to amend your approval if you need to update any details including the size of your installed pump or make your work inactive. Use the NSW Government's to see if, and how, the rules apply to you. online metering guidance tool to see if, and how, the rules apply to you. If the rules apply to you, contact a duly qualified person (DQP), such as a certified meter installer (CMI) to discuss your situation. They can advise you about what equipment you need, and order, install and validate it. A list of DQPs can be found on , such as a certified meter installer (CMI) to discuss your situation. They can advise you about what equipment you need, and order, install and validate it. A list of DQPs can be found on Irrigation Australia's website.

"Our approach to assessing compliance with the new water metering framework is simple. If the rules apply to them, water users must install a tamper proof, accurate meter and have it verified by a certified professional," Mr Bernard said.

"Water licences in NSW are worth almost $30B and accurate meters are an important way to protect this asset, and make sure there's enough water to go around for the community and the environment."

Ian Bernard speaks with a farmer about the non-urban metering regulations and their obligations. Picture supplied

"We also know these meters can provide a more accurate read of on-farm water balances, which can help reduce water waste, save money and improve yields.

"We are charged with enforcing the NSW water laws and expect water users to demonstrate they have made every effort to comply with the new regulations by their roll out date.

"For water users in the Lower Darling, Lowbidgee, Murray, Murrumbidgee and Lachlan regions, this means they need to act now to comply with the new metering regulations by their December 1, 2022 deadline.

"Water users can find answers to common questions about the new metering rules, and learn more about what's expected of them, on NRAR's metering page," said Mr Bernard.