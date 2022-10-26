Man escapes conviction for drink driving

A Cowra man has been sentenced to an 18 month conditional release order, without conviction, for mid range drink driving.
Glenn Cameron Daley, 50, of Mount Road Woodstock, plead guilty to the charge when he faced Magistrate Jillian Kiely in Cowra Local Court on October 19, 2022.
Daley's solicitor, Mr Rolfe asked the court to take into account Daley's limited traffic history.
Mr Rolfe also stated the offence was very much out of character for Daley and highlighted his community work and ties.
Magistrate Kiely said the seriousness of the offence is heightened due to the manner of Daley's driving as he was stopped due to speeding, along with him returning a reading well into the mid-range.
According to police documents tendered in court, about 4:40pm on Saturday, September 10, 2022 police were conducting mobile speed enforcement on Mid Western Highway and saw Daley driving, and estimated that he was going faster than the signposted speed of 50km.
They activated their radar, clocking Daley's speed as 65, 63, 61 in the three seconds the radar had been operating.
When asked, Daley told police he had just finished a drink at the pub, and had several other drinks earlier that day around lunch.
Daley was submitted to a breath test, which returned a positive result. He was arrested and taken back to Cowra Police Station for further testing, which produced a reading of 0.1.
Police asked Daley about his drinking that day, with Daley admitting his first drink was around 12pm and his last drink around 4:35pm.
Daley said he had consumed about six nips of gin at home and a schooner of Tooheys at the pub. During this period of time, Daley said he had eaten some Tortellini.
Police issued Daley a traffic infringement notice for exceeding the speed limit.
