Cowra riders Ben and Zach Cook contribute to British Speedway Knockout Cup win

Updated October 18 2022 - 10:34pm, first published 9:33pm
Ben Cook and Zach Cook celebrating the Knock Out Cup win with the Poole Pirates.

Cowra's Cook brothers Ben and Zach are settling into their second year with the British Speedway Team, Poole Pirates in the Championships League.

