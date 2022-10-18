Cowra's Cook brothers Ben and Zach are settling into their second year with the British Speedway Team, Poole Pirates in the Championships League.
The brothers recently helped the team to more silverware clenching the Knockout Cup and lifting the trophy for the second year in succession on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 convincingly defeating the Redcar Bears 52-38, but the big one is yet to come when they meet the Leicester Lions in the Championship Final next week when Poole are hoping to win back to back Championships.
The first match will be contested at Poole on Friday and the return match at Leicester on Saturday night.
The brothers have been in great form this season and are expected to feature prominently in the final.
In other motorcycle racing news the second and third rounds of the NSW Speedway Solo Series which were to be held at Woodstock this Saturday and Sunday have been cancelled due to the weather.
Round 6 of club titles will be held on October 30, weather permitting.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
