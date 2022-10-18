Cowra Guardian

Steel Magnolias set to delight Cowra audiences from October 21

Updated October 18 2022 - 2:51am, first published 2:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The cast of Steel Magnolias during final rehearsals last weekend for this weekend's performances.

The scripts are down, the stage is set and the cast and crew are ready for this weekend's three performance run of Steel Magnolias, this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, October 21, 22 and 23 at the Cowra Civic Centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.