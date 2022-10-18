Steel Magnolias set to delight Cowra audiences from October 21

The scripts are down, the stage is set and the cast and crew are ready for this weekend's three performance run of Steel Magnolias, this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, October 21, 22 and 23 at the Cowra Civic Centre.
The Cowra Musical and Dramatic Society (M and D) is delighted to bring Steel Magnolia's to the Cowra stage with the show's director Robyn Ryan saying that it is a real privilege to be able to present this much loved comedy-drama to local audiences for the first time.
"I could not be prouder of the six cast members for the enthusiasm and dedication that they have put into the production over an intensive five months of rehearsals," Director Robyn Ryan said at the conclusion of Monday night's rehearsal.
Robyn describes Steel Magnolias as an emotional roller-coaster that takes the cast on a journey that stretches from darkest tragedy to slapstick humour.
"This is a play that literally has everything. It's challenging and rewarding for the cast and crew and a delight for audience members of all ages," she said.
Written by American playwright Robert Harling and based on his own experience with his sister's death, Steel Magnolias tells the story of southern women in northwest Louisiana.
While best known from the acclaimed 1989 movie version starring Dolly Parton, Sally Field and Shirley MacLaine; Steel Magnolias actually debuted on stage two years earlier.
From the start it was a hit, premiering off Broadway with just one simple set and an all-female cast, except for the voice of a male DJ who appears intermittently on the radio during the play.
The Cowra M and D production is based on this version. It is a play that has been hailed as a celebration of women and the funniest play ever to make you cry.
The Cowra M and D's three performance run of Steel Magnolias debuts at the Civic Centre at 7.30pm on Friday, October 21.
It is followed by two 3pm matinees on Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23. Tickets are available on-line at: cowraciviccentre.com, by phone at 02 6340 2130 or from the Cowra Civic Centre Box Office - 104 Darling Street Cowra.
