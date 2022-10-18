Cowra Guardian

Cowra's Brady Kurtz captains British Speedway team to 2022 premiership

Updated October 18 2022 - 1:06am, first published 12:42am
Cowra's Brady Kurtz and his Bellevue Aces have ended 29 years of hurt as they were crowned the 2022 British Speedway Premiership Champions on Thursday night October 13, 2022.

