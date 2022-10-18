Cowra's Brady Kurtz captains British Speedway team to 2022 premiership

Cowra's Brady Kurtz and his Bellevue Aces have ended 29 years of hurt as they were crowned the 2022 British Speedway Premiership Champions on Thursday night October 13, 2022.
After the disappointment of missing the finals last year due to injury, Brady the 2022 appointed captain of the Belle Vue Aces, riding as No. 1, spearheaded his team through this year's Final defeating the strong Sheffield Tigers over two meetings winning 91-89.
In the last seven years, Belle Vue have reached the final four times and narrowly missed out every time with four agonising play-off defeats.
Belle Vue had their backs against the wall with some injures but the boys rallied and put in a huge performance.
Belle Vue are the longest continuing speedway club in the world, so to have a drought like this for so long and then clinch the Premiership is just amazing.
There was a huge contingent of Manchester fans who had travelled to Sheffield and celebrated the long-awaited victory.
The cult Mexican fans were also decked out in their traditional sombreros.
Kurtz said: "This Club has been waiting 29 years for this win and its finally happened.".
"We've had great support this season from the awesome fans, the Club and Sponsors.
"All the riders in the team have been fantastic and it all came together at the right time for us. It's been a privilege to Captain such a great side".
This year has been one of Brady's best season, especially remaining injury free and also making the finals with both his Polish and Swedish Clubs.
Brady has one meeting remaining this season before returning home for the summer for a well earnt break.
