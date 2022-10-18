Makes cents not to bin it

Residents can choose their own planet-saving adventure when the Garage Sale Trail, Australia's festival of pre-loved stuff, returns to Cowra Shire this Spring.
Garage Sale Trail 2022 will take place over four weekends from October 29 to November 20.
Made locally possible by the NSW EPA and Cowra Council, the festival encourages residents to hold garage sales - either your own or with a group - and take part in online tutorials with high profile experts to sell, shop and learn about the circular economy.
Cowra Mayor, Cr Bill West said the event was a fun way for residents to connect, make some money and stop good stuff going to landfill or being illegally dumped.
"Keeping stuff in use for as long as we can by buying or selling it at a garage sale makes sense for the planet and makes cents for participants," Cr West said.
"It's the circular economy in action and it's something all Cowra Shire residents can get behind."
Between October 29 and November 5, the Cowra Shire community can be part of the Trail Tutorials, a series of inspiring and educational talks all about sustainable fashion and renovations.
Featuring Barry Du Bois, Annabel Crabb and Craig Reucassel-alongside experts in fashion, home renovations and the circular economy-the sessions are hosted online and free to attend.
Then, over two weekends of garage sales hosted simultaneously around the nation, declutter and sell pre-loved goods or shop the trail and snag a guilt-free bargain locally on November 12-13 and November 19 and 20.
"It's garage sales made easy with supplied tips, resources, advertising and even touch-free PayPal QR code payments, plus you'll extend the life of stuff you love, meet the neighbours and make some money," Cr West said.
Register your sale and find out more at www.garagesaletrail.com.au/Cowra.
Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.