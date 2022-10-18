RAAF pilot from Cowra carries out exercises over Holmwood School

Two RAAF jets which passed over Cowra had locals ducking for cover or running to get a closer look on Monday.
While the F-35A Lightning II jets buzzed Cowra on two occasions just after 3.30pm, the town wasn't their 'target'.
Holmwod School was locked in on their radars with one of the jets piloted by a former Cowra man and past student of the school, Adrian Kiely whose parents both formerly taught at Holmwood School.
The jets were on their way to their home location of RAAF Base Williamtown near Newcastle after leaving RAAF Base East Sale.
The F-35A Lightning II is a highly advanced multi-role, supersonic, stealth fighter which will meet Australia's requirements to defeat current and emerging threats.
The F-35A is at the forefront of air combat technology.
It's advanced sensors and data fusion allow it to gather and share information faster than ever before.
Capable of supersonic flight while retaining stealth, the F-35A has extraordinary acceleration, agility and 9G manoeuvrability.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
