Preparations begin for Silly Solly's Cowra opening

Nothing over $5.
It's a catch cry Cowra shoppers will become familiar with when discount retailer Silly Sollys opens in Kendal Street.
Owner Lisa Toohey-Bott and staff, including store manager Jayson Penman, are in the Cowra store this week unpacking boxes and stacking shelves after signing appeared on the Kendal Street site on Saturday morning.
Ms Toohey-Bott is unsure about an exact opening date but hopes Cowra shoppers will be bargain hunting at Silly Sollys in early November.
"We have a constant stream at the moment of pallets coming in," Ms Toohey-Bott said.
"Basically now it's just a process of divide and conquer, we've got teams working on our Christmas stock, stationery and auto today.
"As the pallets come in its basically a matter of break it up and putting the stock on shelves, it's terrific, its exciting," she said.
An exact opening date, she said, "is a matter of stay tuned, watch our facebook page".
The new retail outlet is also providing job opportunities with all staff either living in Cowra or Canowindra.
"Everyone's from the local area," Ms Toohey-Bott said.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
