Cowra Guardian

Top gong for junior photographer

Updated October 18 2022 - 2:00am, first published October 17 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Into the light' taken by Poppy Starr was the winner of the junior category in the 2022 Central West is Best Photography Competition. Image supplied.

Cowra's own Poppy Starr had taken out the junior category in the 2022 Central West is Best Photography Competition hosted by the Regional Development Australia Central West (RDA Central West).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.