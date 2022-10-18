Information and Neighbourhood Centre celebrating Cowra's children

As the proverb says, 'It takes a village to raise a child'.
In Cowra an integral part of that village is the Cowra Information and Neighbourhood Centre (CINC).
To celebrate the talents, skills, achievements and rights of children during Children's Week which runs from October 22 through to October 30 CINC will hold a day of games, craft and fun for kids on Thursday, October 27 between 10am and 1pm.
The activities will be held at the Cowra PCYC building on Binni Creek Road with morning tea and lunch provided.
RSVP is needed for this free event for catering to 6340 1100.
Fran Stead, who is the Chief Executive Officer of CINC is a passionate advocate for supporting people earlier on before they reach a crisis.
"Children are at the centre of our programs, as they need someone in their corner that is not scared to be their voice," Ms Stead said.
"Put simply, they are our future and worth every bit of investment.
"I am a massive advocate for early intervention.
"The earlier we work with a family the better chance we have for setting that family up for success.
"Watching the kids grow and seeing them find a place where they belong and feel like they matter means absolutely everything to me.
"Our playgroups give parents the chance to bond with their children. And they allow the kids to grow and develop in a safe and fun environment.
"Communities are like jigsaws, we need all the pieces included to make a complete picture (community). We all matter and we all need each other to thrive.
"I absolutely love the job. Not a day goes by that I do not want to come to work as it is so rewarding"
The Children's Week National Theme for 2022 is based on UNCRC Article 27, which is "All children have the right to an adequate standard of living that supports their wellbeing and development". This includes access to housing, food, and clothes.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
