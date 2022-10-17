Cowra Guardian

Red Radials Air Brigade fly over to thank the community

Debbie Evans
By Debbie Evans
Updated October 17 2022 - 2:34am, first published 1:36am
The Red Radials Air Brigade on their flyover Cowra on Saturday to thank the community for their support. Photo courtesy of Colin Turner Photography.

On Saturday 11 members of the Red Radials Air Brigade flew over Cowra in recognition of the ongoing community support they receive when flying locally.

