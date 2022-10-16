Positive feedback for Cowra's Spring Show

Cowra Show Society won't rest on its laurels despite an increase in attendance numbers at the 2022 Show held on Friday and Saturday, October 14 and 15.
"We're trying to balance between being progressive and keeping with some of the show traditions," show president Matt Bohman said on Monday.
"That's a balancing act, who knows if we'll ever get it right," he said.
One of those progressive moves this year was the introduction of live entertainment with concerts by Adam Brand, Brittany Maggs and NorthEast Party House.
While concert numbers weren't what the show society hoped for Mr Bohman was pleased with the events.
"We tried something new, numbers weren't what we wanted but there was a good crowd there," Mr Bohman said.
All three acts received praise from Mr Bohman for the way they interacted with the crowd.
"Overall we were a little bit disappointed with the numbers but we can take a look and see what we can do in the future.
"The feedback was that people would rather see something like during the day but (on the other hand) those who attended were really happy with the night time experience.
"It's a balancing act, but that's what you do every year. I think we can tweak it and make it more encompassing for the show. We'll go back, the committees and membership, re-evaluate and see where we go," he said.
From a spectator point of view the most popular attractions were the demolition derby and Saturday night fireworks.
"The demolition derby we had eight cars, we probably would've had another three or four had people been able to get through (the floodwaters)," Mr Bohman said..
"It's one of the big draws, I can't give enough credit to the drivers for going out there and doing that. They put a great show on.
"Overall they did a phenomenal job and they enjoyed themselves. It was brilliant.
"And the fireworks, everyone I have talked to said it was one of the best they've seen.
"It was an awesome show, a great show, numbers were definitely up and we just appreciate the community support.
"I do have to thank the members and others who volunteered, the RFS for manning the gates and working on the grounds, especially the Waugoola RFS," Mr Bohman said.
