Regional environmental group in running for state award

K2W Link is a finalist for the 2022 NSW Sustainability Awards which were created by The Banksia Foundation.
From creating wildlife sanctuaries free from feral predators to democratising renewable energy with shared ownership of solar farms, the impressive crop of finalists are a picture of ambition, creativity, and innovation.
"The quality and number of entries this year is impressive. It's even bigger and better than we expected, which demonstrates the growing passion and spirit of our innovators across NSW," says Ms van Egmond, CEO of the Banksia Foundatio
The project, run by K2W Link - Petaurus Connections was named a finalist for the NSW Communications for Impact Award.
Petaurus Connections is a community-driven initiative working to secure a future for Squirrel Gliders and their habitat in the Abercrombie Catchment of NSW .
"We are pleased to be recognised for positively influencing the long-term behaviours of people who have a personal connection to the Kanangra-Boyd to Wyangala (K2W) corridor," Mary Bonet, project coordinator said.
"We hope our programs will secure a future for our local Squirrel Glider population and benefit many other species living in the corridor."
Since 2012, K2W has been working to protect wildlife and natural resources by creating connections across the landscape with the vision to restore the glideways of the Crookwell reserves and to ensure the Squirrel Glider population is secure and gliding into the future, she said.
Petaurus Connections combines a suite of habitat enhancement and restoration activities with a targeted educational campaign, including storytelling through theatre, creative arts and digital video production.
Some of the programs include, an interactive play called It's Cat's Play, a catastrophic story with the Eaton Gorge Theatre Company which is aimed at promoting responsible pet ownership, and an educational art book called Drawing Australian Gliders by Kate Smith which combines art and natural history to promote a greater understanding of our gliding possums.
K2W Link supports wildlife conservation in a natural highway following the line of the Abercrombie River between the Blue Mountains and Wyangala in Wiradjuri land by working on projects with local communities, landholders and organisations.
Petaurus Connections was supported by the Foundation for National Parks & Wildlife and the NSW Government Saving our Species program.'
You can read more about the Kanangra-Boyd to Wyangala Partnership at k2wglideways.org.au
Now in its second year, the NSW Sustainability Awards has added three new categories:
"Our change-makers of NSW are dedicated to improving life on the planet. We're excited to recognise their leadership and innovation, and celebrate their successes," Ms van Egmond said.
Other categories in the NSW Sustainability Awards include:
