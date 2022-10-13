It's all systems go for the Cowra Show - concert tickets available at the gate

The stage for the Adam Brand and Northeast Party House concerts is in place, Rooftop Express is on site, the Cha Cha, Dodgem Cars and the Hurricane are ready and the finishing touches are being made to the pavilion displays before gates open at 3pm today, Friday, October 14 for the 2022 Cowra Show.
Cowra Show secretary Graham Eddy said all is ready for the show which starts today and continues through until the evening on Saturday, October 15.
See below for the full program.
"The only change is Thomas the Tank Engine won't be here," Mr Eddy said during a last minute tour of the showground on Friday morning.
The other good news for show patrons is the Dinkum Dinosaurs are on site, the animal nursery is going ahead and with drying weather expected over Friday into Saturday the demolition derby is, at this stage, going ahead.
Concert goers will be pleased to hear the Adam Brand and Northeast Party House concerts will be held undercover at the rear of the grandstand.
Tickets to the Adam Brand concert are $50 per person plus show gate entry.
Northeast Party House tickets are also $50 per person plus show gate entry.
You can also buy tickets online at Ticketex.com.au
Friday, October 14:
3pm Gates Open
4pm-7pm Pavilion Open
From 1pm Showjumping
From 3pm Rides
4.30pm Dinkum Dinosaurs Comedy Puppet Show
6.30pm Roof Top Express in the Campdraft area
8.30pm Adam Brand supported by Brittany Maggs
Saturday, October 15
8.30am Gates Open
8.30am to 5.30pm Sports Shear
From 8.30am Horse Show
From 8.30am NSW Lamb Show
From 9am Stud Cattle
From 9am Poultry Judging
From 10am Woodchop
From 10am Base Zero Rock Climbing
10am to 6pm Animal Nursery
10.30am Little Farmers Discovery Tour
11am Live Reptile Displays Show 1
11am to 2pm Cowra Real Estate Lawn Mower Racing Heats
12 noon Dinkum Dinosaurs Comedy Puppet Show
12.30pm Live Reptile Displays Show 2
1pm Junior Showgirl and Showboy and Miss and Master Tiny Tot
2pm Little Farmers Discovery Tour 2
2.15pm The Dinkum Dinosaur
3pm Dancing Dinosaur Puppet Show
3pm Live Reptile Display Show 3
4pm Cowra Veterinary Centre Dog High Jump
4.15pm The Dinkum Dancing Dinosaur
5pm Cowra Real Estate Lawn Mower Racing final
7pm Demolition Derby
8.30pm Fireworks
9pm Northeast Party House
