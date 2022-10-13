Cowra Guardian
Free

It's all systems go for the Cowra Show - concert tickets available at the gate

By Andrew Fisher
Updated October 14 2022 - 3:03am, first published October 13 2022 - 11:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The stage for the Adam Brand and Northeast Party House concerts is in place, Rooftop Express is on site, the Cha Cha, Dodgem Cars and the Hurricane are ready and the finishing touches are being made to the pavilion displays before gates open at 3pm today, Friday, October 14 for the 2022 Cowra Show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.