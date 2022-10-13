Garry Dick and Ken Harcombe the winners at Thursday golf

On the Thursday, October 13, 2022 the threat of heavy rain did not reach Cowra to disrupt the 33 Cowra veterans golfers from taking to the course to play their nine hole stableford event commencing from the 10th tee.
The course was presented in great condition by the greens staff who overcame many weeks of heavy rain, and this was reflected in impressive being returned.
Garry Dick with a great score of 24 stableford point for the 9 holes was the clear winner ahead of the runner ups, Alan Luff and Terry Winwood-Smith with 22 points.
It is noted all the Veteran prize winners played better than or equalled their handicap.
The Veteran prize winners are listed in the order of merit, with their stableford scores, and the 18 hole handicap they played off:
24 Garry Dick (38).
22 Alan Luff (28).
22 Terry Winwood-Smith (13).
21 Lester Black (26).
20 Ray Houghton (39).
19 Ken Harcombe (10).
18 Mark Rush (23).
18 Peter Kirwan (+2)*.
*On a countback.
The listed prize winners will have their18 hole handicap reduced by three, and the other entrant's handicaps will be increased by one.
PRO COMP 18 HOLE STABLEFORD EVENT
The Cowra Golf Club's Golf Professional, Tom Perfect's, 18 hole stableford competition, which is open to all ages and run concurrently with the Veterans event, with competitors playing off their official Golflink handicaps, had a field of 28 starters, including many Veterans.
Ken Harcombe returned an excellent score of 40 points, to be the winner for the second successive week, although just 1 point ahead of Terry Winwood-Smith.
The prize winners were:
1st Ken Harcombe 40.
2nd Terry Winwood-Smith 39.
3rd Tom Perfect 38.
These prize winners go into the Pro Comp ball sweep along with the listed players with their scores: David Spolding 38, Colin Ridding 36, John Herrett 36, Jamie Judd 36, Peter Kirwan 34.
NEAREST THE PIN.
Hole 7 sponsored by Nicky Basson. Won by Tom Perfect 118cm.
Hole 14 sponsored by Jamie Judd. Won by Nicky Basson 196cm.
