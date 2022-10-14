Cowra Guardian
Free

Time to count the birds in your backyard

October 14 2022 - 2:30am
Existing data poses questions about the future of vibrant native parrot species, including the Eastern Rosella and the Australian Ringneck (pictured). Image supplied.

BirdLife Australia is calling on Aussies to have some feathered-fun by taking part in the Aussie Bird Count from October 17-23. The annual event is designed to gather data to help the organisation track and protect native birds.

