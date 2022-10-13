Lachlan River continues to rise at Forbes

The Lachlan River is still rising at Forbes after overnight rain.
According to the NSW State Emergency Services (SES) the river level at Forbes reached 10.54 metres at 4.30am on Friday morning, October 14 and is expected to rise even further.
The SES said emergency warnings are still current for: Forbes East, Forbes West, Forbes CBD low-lying areas, Forbes North West, Forbes North East, South Forbes, Moorong Street and Edward Street West, Wilks Park and Oura Beach Camping Area.
"Overnight we saw the Lachlan River reach 10:54 metres at Forbes at 4:30am on Friday morning. This is just below the major flood level," a spokesperson for NSW SES said.
"The river is still rising and may reach as high as 10.6 metres during Friday.
"Numerous evacuation orders were issued for people to leave before 8pm last night. It is believed 250 dwellings, including businesses in the CBD will be impacted.
"The NSW SES will be assessing conditions when it is safe to do so and conducting impact assessments. If you have been impacted and need assistance please call the SES on 132500, or for life threatening situations call 000."
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.