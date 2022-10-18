Garden masterpieces to open

"My garden is my most beautiful masterpiece" this famous saying by renowned artist and gardener, Claude Monet, applies equally to the creators and custodians of the enchanting and unique Cowra gardens that will open to the public this October.
The opportunity for the public to step into these lovingly and carefully created gardens will come next weekend 10am - 4pm, Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23.
The Cowra Garden Club is behind the annual Open Garden event and every year funds raised from ticket sales, this year $20 per person, go to a local charity. The recipient in 2022 will be the Cowra Evening CWA. The Cowra Evening CWA Branch raise funds to support the people of Rural Communities with help in many aspects of Rural Life, Health and Scholarships for Education.
Morning, afternoon tea and lunch will be served at the garden of Rowena and Geoff Casey on the weekend, where the ladies of the CWA will tantalize your taste buds with wonderful cooking, enjoy each others company and the day while relaxing in a beautiful garden setting.
In issuing an invitation to the community to attend, Cowra Garden Club President, Heather Kiely, said, "We are sure you will enjoy wandering through these beautiful and diverse gardens and especially thank you to our exhibitors for opening their gardens for our club.
"Without their willingness to do so there would be no open gardens.
The gardens on show are inspiring because of their diversity and they are provide insights through their different styles and plantings on what can be achieved in local gardens.
They are dotted across Cowra and it is up to the individual to choose the route that suits them best on the ''As I Like It'' tour, where addresses are published on the back of tickets to guide people to each of the properties.
Tickets for the Open Gardens are available from the Cowra Visitors Centre and Shoes 4 You in Kendal Street. The $20 ticket price covers both days and represents great value to the keen gardener who might want to revisit for a second look at what other gardeners have achieved. Children are admitted free.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
