The finishing touches Advertising Feature

The friendly team at Regency Jewellers are moving onto new adventures and are sadly saying farewell to their many loyal customers. Pictures by Andrew Fisher

It will be a sad day when long term local business Regency Jewellers in Cowra finally closes it's doors for the last time. Almost 20 years ago Regency purchased the popular Oliver's Gift Store on Kendal Street, and since then is has proven to be a wonderful asset to the Regency Group in that time.

The owners were committed in their quest to keep the family atmosphere in store while the wonderful staff have certainly added to that, making the store a happy and friendly place to visit, no matter what your reason for dropping in.

A long-time tenant in Kendal Street, Regency Jewellers will soon be closing their doors for the last time.

Store manager, Tracey Smith, said that there has been so many loyal customers over the years and that they had helped immensely to grow the business into what it is today. She said she was glad the store could be a part of so many people's lives.



"We get such a kick out of seeing the grins on the faces of a couple who are purchasing their engagement ring" she said, "It's one of the benefits of being in this industry.

"We loved to see our regulars come in twice a year to set their watches for daylight saving, we have made so many friends and we will miss them.



"Also thank you to so many people who have brought us flowers and chocolates, that's another benefit!"

Tracey has been with the store for 16 years and was manager for most of those years. She has been studying in another field and when she was offered a position, she accepted it, albeit with some reluctance. However, a new and exciting chapter awaits her, as it does for other staff members who have already left or are leaving to start families.



We get such a kick out of seeing the grins on the faces of a couple who are purchasing their engagement ring. - Tracey Smith, Regency Jewellers Cowra

Tracey said another staff member was moving to another town and sadly it was impossible to find suitable team members to fill all the vacant positions.

The Regency Group, established in 1968, will still have their stores open in Orange, Young, Dubbo and Gunnedah. Tracey said that the Orange and Young stores would certainly love to continue helping their loyal and valued Cowra customers.