Writers to reunite in Young to celebrate anniversary

A 40 year reunion dinner of Young and regional writers will be held at the Young Services Club on Saturday, October 22.
The dinner has been planned to bring together members past and present of the Lambing Flat Regional of The Fellowship of Australian Writers (FAW).
The FAW was formed when a small group of enthusiastic writers in the Young region came together to form a Writers Group in the late 1980's.
They launched the Lambing Flat Regional of The Fellowship of Australian Writers (FAW) with the help of the President of FAW, Hilarie Lindsay MBE on December 5,1982. Early members were Kathryn Andersen, Jean Goodridge, Halley Boyer, Peg Alexander, Val Cooper and Vin Maloney. A short story competition followed, which still continues annually.
Entries for this year's National Cherry Festival Writing Competition for short story and poetry, for both adults and school students, closes on October 14.
Many interesting workshops have been conducted in the 40 years from 1982 - 2022, with guest presenters including Marcus Cooney, Ellis Campbell, Patti Miller, Siobhan Mullany, Les Murray AO and Valerie Parv.
The group is now called Lambing Flat Young FAW and is proudly celebrating its 40th year.
An Anthology of prize winning stories and poems titled 'Nuggets of Gold' was launched in June, from the winning entries over the past 40 years, with copies available for just $20.
Current members have planned the Reunion Dinner for interested members of the local community, past and present members.
Guest presenters on the night will be local award winning poets and FAW members, Ted Webber and Robyn Sykes.
Ted's interest in rhyme and rhythm poetry began in 1996 whilst visiting a folk festival in the Snowy region where he discovered the Aussie tradition of poetry and yarns by a campfire and he was hooked!
Robyn Sykes is a multi-awarded spoken word artist who writes and performs original poetry. She cares about nature, social justice, family and strengthening communities. She lives, works and learns in Binalong. Both poets have performed and entertained far and wide.
If you would like to attend the dinner, please contact Maree Myhill on 0427 017 884, Jennifer Haynes on 0457 903 240, or email lambingflatfaw.president@gmail.com by October 14 for catering purposes. Cost is $35.
All are invited to come along to help celebrate this milestone.
The group meets on the second Monday of the month at 5.30pm at the Young Services Club, excluding December and January. If you are interested in writing, you are most welcome to come along to meetings.
