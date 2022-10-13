Cowra Guardian
Free

Planning begins for 2023 Cowra Eisteddfod

Updated October 13 2022 - 2:01am, first published 1:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Planning begins for 2023 Cowra Eisteddfod

The annual meeting of the Cowra Eisteddfod Inc. will be held on Thursday, November 3 at 7pm at the Cowra Services Club - and will be followed by the monthly meeting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.