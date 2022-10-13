Planning begins for 2023 Cowra Eisteddfod

The annual meeting of the Cowra Eisteddfod Inc. will be held on Thursday, November 3 at 7pm at the Cowra Services Club - and will be followed by the monthly meeting.
Reports on the 2022 Eisteddfod will be presented, and it is expected this years eisteddfod would have sustained a small loss financially.
However, overall the 68th Annual Eisteddfod was a great success with all sections able to be held without too much interruption with COVID.
Entries were very good in Vocal, Speech and Dance, with entries coming from several states and being of a very high standard.
However entries were down in Instrumental sections.
A concentrated effort will again be made to try to increase these numbers.
The Syllabus has been revised and several new sections have been added.
The syllabus will soon be ready to be printed - and released on Stardom.
Entries for most sections will close on March 6, 2023 - with schools being offered an extra couple of weeks to prepare their items.
Entries for School Sections will close on March 20.
The 69th Annual Cowra Eisteddfod will be held from May 13 to June 7, 2023, with the Concert of Prizewinners to be held on June 17.
The majority of sections will be held in the Civic Centre with the Speech Sections again being held in the Service Club Auditorium.
The Eisteddfod Committee is very grateful for the extended Sponsorship tha has been offered by the Services Club.
