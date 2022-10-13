Have your mobile phone close and pack your charger, battery-powered radio, medicine, rain gear, warm clothes, blankets, baby and pet items, water, food, torch, something to attract attention, and valuables like photos and insurance or banking records. Wear enclosed shoes and pack warm clothes for at least three days to manage unseasonably cool conditions.

Check your vehicle fuel levels and towed equipment (e.g., horse floats, trailers) to ensure you can safely evacuate.

Arrange to evacuate to the home of family or friends who are in a safe location away from present and potential flooding. Consider how to transport your pet(s) and companion animals.

Lift important belongings up onto tables, beds, benches, and shelves above predicted flood levels.

Collect or create sandbags by filling pillowcases or shopping bags with sand and place them around doorways and in toilets and over drains to prevent rising sewage. Relocate waste containers, chemicals, and poisons well above flood level. Investigate whether there are other hazards (e.g., severe storms, landslip, flash floods) that will impact your ability to evacuate.

Avoid storm drains and pipes, ditches, ravines, creeks, and rivers.

Never drive, walk, ride through, play or swim in floodwater-it is dangerous, toxic, and may void your car insurance. If it's flooded, forget it. Fines apply.