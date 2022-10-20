Fundraiser to install defibrillators in Cowra's main street

Members of the community are invited to the Cowra Bowling Club on November 5 for a evening of twilight bowls, live music and a fundraising BBQ.
The event, driven by local first aid provider Samantha Sculthorpe, aims to raise enough money to install three defibrillators, accessible 24/7 along Cowra's main street.
Ms Sculthorpe said they are aiming to raise $9000 to purchase three defibrillators which would be accessible all of the time to people in need.
"The whole thing is to get some for the main street which are accessible 24 hours out of the day," Ms Sculthorpe said.
"While we do have some businesses which do have them, which is great, they are not 24 hour accessible,"
The HeartSine Samaritan 360 will be the type of defibrillator they aim to buy, in part as it is relatively easy to use, Ms Sculthorpe said,
The fundraising event will begin from 5pm at the Cowra Bowling Club and will feature live music, a sausage sizzle - which Ms Sculthorpe said will be their main fundraising activity.
Also featuring at the fundraiser will be former Wiggle Greg Page, who runs the "Heart of the Nation" initiative.
"The more people we can get down there, the better," Ms Sculthorpe said.
To take to the green in the Twilight bowls games, contact the Cowra Bowling Club to put your name down.
Any of the defibrillators purchased will be placed in large easy to see cabinets, though the specific locations on Cowra's main street have yet to be confirmed.
Ms Sculthorpe said they have raised almost enough to purchase one defibrillator, and any money raised through the event will be going to purchase the three defibrillators.
She said none of the money raised will be going to the event organisers, and they will be putting any money over their target towards buying a fourth defibrillator.
If you are unable to make it to the event, Ms Sculthorpe said they are planning to set up a Go Fund Me page and to keep an eye out for it as more information is released.
Along with hosting the fundraiser, Ms Sculthorpe said that she plans to host training sessions on how to use a defibrillator.
