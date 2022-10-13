Magnificent men, their flying machines and Cowra making a perfect flying scenario

A contingent of 12 planes from the Red Radials Air Brigade have been taking to the skies over Cowra this week for pilot practice and training.
The planes, their pilots and support crews are welcome return visitors to Cowra where the Brigade have been embraced by the community and they have felt very much at home for the past seven years.
Rolling out the welcome mat, including going a little above and beyond like extra grass cutting at the airport and a mayoral welcome each time they arrive, coupled with excellent flying conditions, has secured Cowra's place as a favoured southern base for the Red Radials.
There is much more behind what the group are doing than meets the eye of an outside observer, who simply sees planes in the air. These planes are actually engaged in flying disciplined, carefully planned military formations and sorties designed to test the skills of pilots and planes.
The pilots are not your average person looking to enjoy the sport of aviation either, most are ex-military pilots, many of whom have gone on to careers as commercial pilots, all of them sharing a love of flying and a desire to maintain their highly developed skills, which need to be constantly refreshed and assessed against strict criteria.
Group spokesman, Sean Trestrail said: "we are always looking for that perfect standard".
"There is no ego in the group, we take our flying very seriously with honest appraisal and feedback given and taken during the course of our operations to mentor, develop, maintain and assess the skills of our members."
Three carefully programmed sorties are flown each day with built flying scenarios designed to test basic, formation, technical and objective flying throughout the week.
"In flying our programmed sorties there is a lot of unsaid expectation between the pilots. Once back on the ground each sortie is debriefed.
"We are aware of the varied abilities and expectations of our pilots and we carefully manage these within the group. Feedback is always given and taken in good spirit."
The flying fleet for the Red Radials is made up of Eastern bloc craft, the Chinese Nanchang and Russian Yak 52. Both are powered by radial engines with nine cylinders that fire sequentially, and this is what gives the planes their unique engine sound.
The engines of the planes also gave rise to the name of the group, the Red Radials.
The Nanchang is the first domestically designed plane for the Chinese air force and the Russian Yak 52 is very similar in design and they share components.
Mr Trestrail said most of the Yak 52s were produced in Romania, not Russia.
"The planes are of high quality, extremely well engineered to military specifications and the Chinese planes are scheduled to come back into production soon.
Whilst the planes are the visible expression of the Red Radials, the true heart of the Brigade is the comradery of the members, not only the pilots but their partners and other support crew.
"We all enjoy the company, the comradery, many of us have been friends for decades and have flown together in the past.
"Cowra is such a great place to come to fly, not only for its countryside but for the people. Nowhere else do we get the genuine support. Cowra Rotary and Inner Wheel supply breakfast and lunch for us, the Mayor comes to welcome us, FlyOz provide us with a hanger and ground support. Socially we enjoy a formal fancy dress dinner, it's a great atmosphere for people and flying."
The planes in Cowra this week have come from Silverdale, three from Mittagong, one from Wagga, five from the Hunter Valley, one from Wedderburn and one from Innisfail.
Whilst Cowra is the preferred southern location for the Red Radials there is also a northern group which flies out of Watts Bridge.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
