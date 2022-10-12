Cowra Guardian
Government says any "Critical Infrastructure" decision on Wyangala would be made at appropriate time

By Andrew Fisher
October 12 2022 - 10:30pm
Water flowing from the spill gates at Wyangala Dam on Tuesday. According to Water NSW the dam is currently 97.9 per cent of capacity. Photo Andrew Fisher.

The NSW government says any move to make raising the Wyangala Dam wall a Critical State Infrastructure Project wold be "made at the appropriate time".

