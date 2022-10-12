Government says any "Critical Infrastructure" decision on Wyangala would be made at appropriate time

The NSW government says any move to make raising the Wyangala Dam wall a Critical State Infrastructure Project wold be "made at the appropriate time".
The government response comes after, earlier this week Lachlan Valley Water chair Tom Green calling on the State to give the project the "Critical" rating.
Following Mr Green's comments a spokesperson for Minister for Lands and Water, Kevin Anderson, said "the NSW Liberals and Nationals Government is committed to building significant water infrastructure in NSW for increasing water supply and mitigating risks from natural disasters like floods".
"Work is continuing on the Final Business Case and EIS for the Wyangala Dam wall raising and an application to have Wyangala recognised as Critical State Significant Infrastructure will be made at the appropriate time," Mr Anderson's office said.
Last week Premier Dominic Perrottet said the plan to raise Warragamba dam wall would help "future proof" Western Sydney from major flood events and he elevated that project's status.
Following the premier's announcement Mr Green called on the government to view the Wyangala project in the same light.
Mr Green said both projects should be considered in the same way.
"In the last two years under our changing climate we are seeing extensive major flooding along vast stretches of the Lachlan Valley causing untold damage," Mr Green said.
The Lachlan River rose to flood levels again this week with more rain forecast on Thursday and Friday, October 13 and 14.
The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting significant rain again beginning on Friday, October 20.
As of 8.30am on Thursday, October 13 flows into Wyangala Dam had decreased from 25,000 megalitres a day to 20,000 megalitres per day.
The dam level had fallen to 97.9 per cent of capacity on Wednesday, October 19 after significant releases earlier in the week.
"Producers in the Lachlan Valley came out of three years of drought where water reliability was greatly reduced and now, they have experienced two years of extensive flooding which is having a massive impact on producers and communities along the entire Lachlan Valley.
"Western Sydney is no different to Forbes, Cowra or Condobolin in terms of flood risk and should be treated the same way when it comes to flood mitigation and water security.
"If the dam wall was raised, it would solve the problem of extensive flooding and improve water reliability in the Lachlan Valley. We're not after extra allocations but making sure the water that is allocated is there when it is needed during devastating droughts, which are projected to occur more often under climate change modelling," he said.
The Wyangala Dam Wall Raising project is expected to increase the dam's capacity to hold an additional 650 gigalitres, which will increase capacity by 53%.
The proposed project will see the dam wall height raised to increase the level by 10 metres.
