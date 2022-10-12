Cowra Guardian
Beccy Cole and The Beanies are coming to Cowra's 2023 Festival

By Newsroom
October 12 2022 - 7:00am
Cowra Council Festival committee members met with the Embassy staff in Cowra to discuss Indonesias guest nation role at the 2023 Cowra Festival. Image supplied.

The 2023 Cowra Festival of International Understanding promises to be bigger than ever, with a free concert at the Carnival featuring multiple golden guitar winner, Beccy Cole, and award-winning children's entertainment group as seen on ABC Kids, The Beanies.

