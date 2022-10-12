Beccy Cole and The Beanies are coming to Cowra's 2023 Festival

The 2023 Cowra Festival of International Understanding promises to be bigger than ever, with a free concert at the Carnival featuring multiple golden guitar winner, Beccy Cole, and award-winning children's entertainment group as seen on ABC Kids, The Beanies.
The Festival, which will be held from March 9-12, 2023, will also welcome Indonesia as special guest nation, who will bring much fun and excitement with their cultural displays and arts, craft and music workshops, alongside the traditional Festival window displays, competitions and Street Parade.
"Council were pleased to receive funding under the NSW Government's Reconnecting Regional NSW - Community Events Program, which has enabled the Festival to secure both Beccy Cole and The Beanies to perform in a free concert at our Festival Carnival," said Mayor of Cowra, Cr Bill West.
'These amazing live performances at the Festival Carnival, followed by an impressive fireworks display, will bring such a terrific party atmosphere to our family-friendly event that can be enjoyed by all the community," Cr West said.
"We are also delighted to welcome back Indonesia, who first took part as a Festival guest nation in 1972, to celebrate this wonderful community event and share their culture with the Cowra Shire," Cr West said.
First held in 1965, the Cowra Festival of International Understanding is an annual, community-based event produced by Cowra Council. Featuring a different guest nation each year, the Festival focuses on Cowra's unique place as the home of reconciliation, and includes a number of community-based cultural learning activities, cultural and sporting competitions and workshops.
Stay up to date on the latest 2023 Cowra Festival news via the Cowra Festival of International Understanding Facebook page or Cowra Council's website.
