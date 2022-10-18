Things to do around Cowra and the region

The Palms Twilight Markets
Friday, October 21.
Twilight Markets, 4pm to 8pm. Craft and Foodie Market featuring producers within 100 Miles of Canowindra, held on the 3rd Friday of each month, weather permitting, on the grassy slopes of "The Palms". This month's markets will take on an Oktoberfest theme.
Cowra Community Mental Health Charity Night.
October 22.
Come along for a great night centred around breaking down the stigma of mental health whilst also supporting our amazing community. More Information to come.
Cowra Open Gardens Weekend
October 22 and October 23.
The Cowra Open Gardens will be held next weekend. Enjoy a day visiting and relaxing in some of our local gardens. Morning and afternoon teas will be served from Geoff and Rowena Casey's by the Cowra Evening CWA Ladies. Tickets are $20 for adults (children free) available at the Cowra Visitor Information Centre, and Shoes 4 You.
Author Talk: Ryan Butta
October 26 at 10:30am
Head down to Cowra Library as Ryan Butta launches his latest book - The Ballad of Abdul Wade. This alternative history defies the standard horse-powered folklore to reveal the debt this country owes to dromedaries, their drivers and those who brought them here.
Wyangala Afternoon Tea Cruise
Thursday, October 27
Cowra & District Cancer Action Group will host a one hour Wyangala Afternoon Tea Cruise with afternoon tea, onboard the fantastic newly refurbished Houseboat. Book now as tickets are limited. Tickets cost $55 plus Dam entry. Phone Connie 0412727608 for Bookings All proceeds will go to Cowra & District Cancer Action Group
Koorawatha Markets
Saturday, October 29
You will be able to find a range of stalls with a variety of items on offer. The markets will run from 9am to 1pm at Memorial Park.
Kids Halloween Disco
October 30
There'll be tricks and treats galore this Halloween at the Cowra Services Club with their kids discos returning.
Mandurama Country Music Muster
Every weekend in November
Mandurama Country Music Muster is a celebration of all things country and will be showcasing several Australian country musicians and artists. There will be a range of activities every weekend in November.
