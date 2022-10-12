Cowra teachers vow to continue campaign until next State election

Cowra High teachers have vowed to continue protest action over pay rates until the next State election in March.
The teachers joined colleagues state-wide on Wednesday, October 12 to hold a short rally at Cowra High School.
At 7.30am that day Cowra High Teachers Federation representative Sean Leyland also attended a joint rally between Independent Education Union (IEU) members and NSW Teachers Federation members outside the office of NSW MP Paul Toole in Bathurst.
The rallies coincide with a meeting of the NSW Industrial Relation Commission (NSWIRC) which began arbitration on the state government's award application for teachers in government schools.
The teachers say legislative changes in 2011 mean the NSWIRC has been hamstrung for more than a decade, with no choice but to apply the state government's restrictive wages policy.
"We're protesting against the Commission imposing the new award with a 2.5 per cent pay rise, we've been campaigning for a 5.5 percent pay rise over the last 12 months," Mr Leyland said.
"The State government and the Department (of Education) have been refusing to come to the table even to meet face to face.
"The IRC is basically a wing of the government. They've been told to impose the new award of 2.5 per cent per year, kicking off in January next year."
Despite their campaign to date falling on deaf ears Mr Leyland said the teachers will continue their campaign up until the March State election.
"Today there could have been a 24 hour strike but the Federation decided against this because they felt the decision was made anyway so it might have been a futile strike.
"The Labor opposition has promised it will raise the Public Sector cap from 2.5 up to 5 per cent.
"Today is basically a protest against the decision that we believe has already been made," Mr Leyland said.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
