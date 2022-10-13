Steel Magnolias debuts next week

The debut of Steel Magnolias is just a week away for Cowra Musical and Dramatic Society.
Rehearsals are wrapping up and tickets are selling fast just a week out from the opening night of the for the Cowra Musical and Dramatic Society's (M and D) production of Steel Magnolias, which debuts on the Cowra Civic Centre stage at 7.30pm on Friday, October 21.
Written by American playwright Robert Harling and based on his own experience with his sister's death, Steel Magnolias is a comedy-drama about the bond among a group of southern women in northwest Louisiana.
While best known from the acclaimed 1989 movie version starring Dolly Parton, Sally Field and Shirley MacLaine; Steel Magnolias actually debuted on stage two years earlier.
From the outset the play was a hit, premiering off Broadway with just one simple set and an all-female cast, except for the voice of a male DJ who appears intermittently on the radio during the play.
The Cowra M and D production is based on this version. It is a play that has been hailed as a celebration of women and the funniest play ever to make you cry.
Steel Magnolia's is a classic piece of American theatre that transitions well to the Australian stage. With a strong female ensemble cast covering a range of ages, it provides a window into the lives of a small group of women who have no secrets and pull no punches as they invite the audience into their world.
The action is set in Truvy's beauty salon in the fictional town of Chinquapin, where the ladies of the neighbourhood regularly come to have their hair done. Helped by her eager new assistant, Annelle (Tasha Bellamy) - who is not sure whether or not she is still married, the outspoken, wise-cracking Truvy (Kelly Luthje) dispenses shampoos, cuts and free advice to a close knit group who include the quarrelsome Ouiser (Kerry Bailey) - an eccentric millionaire, Miss Clairee (Jenny Friend) - the widow of the former mayor, local social leader M'Lynn (Sheryl-Ann Pulling), and her daughter, Shelby (Kate Smith) - the most fashionable girl in town, who is about to marry a "good ol' Southern boy".
The Cowra M and D's three performance run of Steel Magnolias debuts at the Civic Centre at 7.30pm on Friday, October 21. It is followed by two 3pm matinees on Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23.
Tickets are available on-line at: cowraciviccentre.com, by phone at 02 6340 2130 or from the Cowra Civic Centre Box Office - 104 Darling Street, Cowra.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
