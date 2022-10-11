The country show fosters a sense of place

Jenny Armstrong has been a stalwart of the Cowra Show since 1983 and she freely volunteers her time to make the show a success.
This year one of her tasks has been to wash 346 white chair covers in readiness for show events.
"I love the show" she says and her long association saw her awarded life membership of the Cowra Show Society five years ago.
Jenny along with husband, Ian, were also the founders of the Cowra Wine Show in 1983 which is now a major annual Cowra event.
"The show gives people the opportunity to display everything from horses, sheep and cattle to cooking," Jenny said.
"I am not a very good cook but when Ian and I lived at Boorowa I would always enter the cooking section to show my support and the family would enter wool and horses.
"When we moved to Cowra both Ian and I found working bees as members of the Show Society to be the perfect way to meet people.
"Our whole family has been involved for generations and we have beautiful silver trophies dating back to 1935 which were awarded to Ian's father.
"These days its hard to get people to join community based organisations such as the show society, as people are just so busy, but I still recommend it as a way to support community and meet people." Jenny said.
Gates open to the 2022 Cowra Show at 3pm on Friday with the pavilion open from 4pm.
Features of the first day include the Roof Top Express in the campdraft area and the Adam Brand concert, supported by Brittany Maggs.
The concert has been moved to an under cover area in case of wet weather.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
