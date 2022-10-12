Cowra Guardian

Show Society Young Woman winner passionate about agriculture

October 12 2022 - 4:05am
Bachelor of Animal Science student Sarah Wood has taken out the 2022 Cowra Show Society Young Woman of the Year title.

