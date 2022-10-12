Show Society Young Woman winner passionate about agriculture

Bachelor of Animal Science student Sarah Wood has taken out the 2022 Cowra Show Society Young Woman of the Year title.
Rebekah Lazarou was runner up.
Sarah is a recent Cowra High graduate, completing her HSC in 2021
She is currently studying a Bachelor of Animal Science at Charles Sturt University in Wagga Wagga with the hope of transitioning to Veterinary Studies in 2023.
She then hopes to use her qualifications to give back to rural and remote communities by providing more specialised care through veterinary services, as well as working closely with primary producers in reproduction and nutrition.
Sarah is passionate about agricultural sector and the bright future it holds for those willing to pursue careers in this sector.
In her spare time she enjoys riding horses and playing ruby union with Wagga Agricultural College.
Sarah's says she hopes to inspire and influence young women to see the opportunities that exist in the agricultural industry.
Runner up Rebekah is the owner of Strawberry Hills Events.
She is passionate about the future of tourism for Cowra and has recently worked with the Sakura Matsuri Festival and Cowra Suicide Awareness Charity Black Tie Ball.
In addition, Rebekah has previously held the publicity officer position at the Cowra Business Chamber and volunteered her time with the Festival of International Understanding.
RELATED
A long time local who completed her education at Cowra High School, Rebekah is a passionate traveller, recently spending time in New Zealand and hopes to see more parts of the world in 2023.
Her interests include the performing arts (recently an extra in Home and Away!) and she has been playing the piano since age seven.
Rebekah loves to spend time with her family, dogs and tend to the family fruit and vegetable garden.
Her involvement in the Cowra Young Woman competition is with the hopes to meet new people of Cowra and expand her network.
Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.