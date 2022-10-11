Cowra Show Society announces its Rural Ambassadors for 2022

A 16-year-old St Raphael's student and a bio-security officer with the Loca. for 2022.
The Junior Rural Ambassador is Alyvia Slade.
A student at St Raphael's School in Cowra, Alyia is actively involved in the Cowra and Canowindra communities.
She spends her time riding horses and dirt bikes, playing soccer in Cowra, volunteering at local community events like the Canowindra Balloon Festival and Cowra Show, and is a member of the Cowra Youth Council.
She has a keen interest in agriculture and environmental conservation and would like to study Agricultural Engineering at university in the future.
The Cowra Show Society Senior Rural Ambassador Matt Yeo is a biosecurity officer with the Local Land Services Central Tablelands.
Originally growing up on his family farm near Mendooran, Matt moved to Cowra two years ago.
Matt enjoys playing social sport and is an active member of the Cowra Eagles Rugby Union Club.
He is looking forward to representing the Cowra community in the future.
Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.