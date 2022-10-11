$20,000 in grants for Cowra sporting and community groups

Another successful round of Cowra Council's Community Grants program has seen more than $20,000 presented to hardworking local groups at a special presentation at Council Chambers.
Grants funded this round were for a variety of important local projects including assistance to the Cowra Aero Club to paint their new club rooms; new signage for the Cowra Triathlon Club; and support for the Woodstock and District Progress Association to stage a Woodstock Open Garden event.
In his presentation to the successful applicants, Mayor, Bill West congratulated all the community groups and described the pleasure that Council has in in supporting such important work by the range of local groups represented.
"They're for amounts of between $100-2000 each, but for local groups helping our community, they make a big difference to achieving their goals," Cr West said.
"Whether it's craft materials for the CWA Canimbla Branch, a website for the Gooloogong Log Cabin, or new laptops for the Cowra Junior Cricket Association, these are all vital projects that a small boost from Cowra Council can make the difference to," Cr West said.
This round there were 21 applications in total, with all 21 applications approved totalling $20,302.04.
The Cowra Council twice-yearly Community Grants Program provides funding to a maximum value of $3000 per financial year to local not-for-profit and primarily volunteer-run based community groups within the Cowra Shire. Now in its fifteenth round, Council have provided community groups with funding for 311 projects since the programs commencement in August 2015 totalling $343,336.78.
Applicants are able to apply for grants falling under four categories including building and facility development, arts and culture, small capital equipment and sport and recreation. The next round of community grant applications will open February 2023.
A full list of Cowra Council Community Grants 2022/2023 Program Round One recipients follows.
