$20,000 in grants for Cowra sporting and community groups

Updated October 11 2022 - 2:47am, first published 2:35am
Cowra Mayor, Bill West with Cowra Community Grant Round One 2022 recipient representatives.

Another successful round of Cowra Council's Community Grants program has seen more than $20,000 presented to hardworking local groups at a special presentation at Council Chambers.

