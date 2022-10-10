What about Wyangala? Lachlan Valley asks as Warragamba Dam work prioritised

Water users in the Lachlan Valley have urged the NSW Premier to declare the Wyangala Dam wall raising project as critical state infrastructure, thereby raising it to the same status as that of Warragamba Dam.
Last week Premier Dominic Perrottet said the plan to raise Warragamba dam wall would help "future proof" Western Sydney from major flood events and he elevated that project's status.
Lachlan Valley Water chair, Tom Green, says Wyangala Dam wall raising needs to be viewed in the same light as Warragamba Dam and both projects should be considered in the same way in that they protect residents and agriculture from major flooding.
"In the last two years under our changing climate we are seeing extensive major flooding along vast stretches of the Lachlan Valley causing untold damage," Mr Green said.
"Producers in the Lachlan Valley came out of three years of drought where water reliability was greatly reduced and now, they have experienced two years of extensive flooding which is having a massive impact on producers and communities along the entire Lachlan Valley.
"Western Sydney is no different to Forbes, Cowra or Condobolin in terms of flood risk and should be treated the same way when it comes to flood mitigation and water security.
"If the dam wall was raised, it would solve the problem of extensive flooding and improve water reliability in the Lachlan Valley. We're not after extra allocations but making sure the water that is allocated is there when it is needed during devastating droughts, which are projected to occur more often under climate change modelling," he said.
The Wyangala Dam Wall Raising project is expected to increase the dam's capacity to hold an additional 650 gigalitres, which will increase capacity by 53%.
The proposed project will see the dam wall height raised to increase the level by 10 metres.
"We want to also reduce the severity of flooding along the entire valley and raising the dam wall and creating a flood mitigation section would help do that," Mr Green said.
"The flood mitigation section of a dam can also help reduce major flooding as we have seen in the Macquarie Valley in the last few days where Burrendong Dam stopped major flooding in Dubbo, Wellington and Narromine because that dam was able to hold back vast quantities of water, while Wyangala Dam has had 164,000 ML inflows the last two days and has had to release massive volumes of water which may create major flooding throughout the valley in coming days.
"Burrendong Dam has about 40% flood mitigation capacity and this has allowed for measured releases to reduce the level of flooding along the Macquarie River. It won't stop flooding but the flood mitigation section substantially reduces the peaks in the floods which cause most of the damage.
"We therefore ask the NSW Government and opposition to commit to the Wyangala Dam wall raising as a matter of urgency as the project is critical state infrastructure."
