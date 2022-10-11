Farmers have their fingers crossed for a dry harvest

Cowra farmers have their fingers and toes crossed for a dry harvest after one of the wettest ends to winter and starts to spring on record.
Rain in August exceeded the previous record set in 2015.
According to weatherzone.com.au Cowra received 105.2mm in August, exceeding the previous wettest August when 103.6mm fell in 2015.
Long term, Cowra's average August rainfall is just 37.6mm.
No records were set in September but the 105.8mm recorded was well in excess of the September average of 44.1mm.
Cowra's wettest September was in 2016 when 163mm fell.
As of Tuesday 52mm has fallen for October with falls of between 10 and 20mm expected on Thursday.
Elders Agronomist, Rylie Cherrey says most canola crops in the district are shaping up and podding up nicely.
"From my observations I think we will average 2.5-3T/ha as the crop currently stands, which will provide a healthy return for growers regardless of the price fluctuations we have seen in the market place," Ms Cherrey said.
"Earlier maturing crops around the district will be ready to windrow in early November."
While crops are looking good the forecast weather over the next month is likely to pose challenges.
According to weatherzone.com.au there is a 90 per cent chance of rain on Thursday and a 80 per cent chance on Friday with the outlook for falls again late next week.
"The current rainfall and forecast for the next seven days is going to pose some challenges leading into windrowing and harvest as paddock trafficability will be severely compromised," Ms Cherrey said.
"This could mean that getting the grain off the paddock is less timely with potential to impact grain quality and yield."
Ms Cherrey said farmers are seeing "a bit if variability across paddocks planted to wheat this year".
"Later sown crops and grazed paddocks that were locked up late have struggled to accumulate biomass and tillers in the lead up to spring, this is due to very low solar radiation and the cold/wet/waterlogged conditions we have all been experiencing.
"These same conditions have also exacerbated diseases, Stripe rust and Septoria, to a point where crops have been constantly monitored and had numerous fungicides applied."
Despite the variability Ms Cherrey said: "There are a handful of excellent crops around that might yield 6-8T/ha, but I think across the board we will see variable grain quality with yields averaging around 3.5-4t/ha, which will be a good result given this season's curveballs".
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
