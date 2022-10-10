What makes a successful Cowra Show?
Some will say its the number of entries in the pavilion. Others will put the horse events at the top of their list. For others it is the wool, cattle and sheep sections.
The Rural Achievers and Woman of the Year awards will top other lists.
If you asked sideshow operator David Hodgson that question you might expect him to say it's sideshow alley, but David's frank response is it's a combination of all of the above.
"It takes everything to make a show, not only us, but the chooks, the needlework, the painting, everything, they're all part of the big picture," Mr Hodgson said.
"Imagine coming to Cowra and there was only one supermarket. People would say I don't want to live in Cowra there's nothing here.
"If you haven't got a variety at the show, people would also say 'there is nothing there'."
Mr Hodgson is currently setting up three rides in Cowra for Bell's Amusements, two old favourites the Hurricane and Cha Cha and the Music Trip arriving early so that locals "know we're here".
"People like to drive past and have a look what's here. We try to set up early so people can see there is something at the show," Mr Hodgson said.
You'll find the Bell's Cha Cha ride and Hurricane where they've been for the past four decades, right at the main gate.
The three Bell's rides are in Cowra despite most of the show circuit moving to Mildura heading for Victoria.
Bell's has five staff manning and maintaining the Cowra rides with a similar team at Mildura for that centre's show this week.
"We don't want to see the (Cowra) Show fold up, we want to make sure there are rides here," Mr Hodgson said.
"I've been coming here for 48 years now, we only missed a couple of years because of COVID and when the date changed for the first time we missed that year and went to Mildura.
"But after that we said to ourselves 'if we don't keep coming back, then nothing comes and the show gets weaker, we didn't want to see that happen."
A veteran of all of the district shows Mr Hodgson loves the lifestyle despite the travel which sees most participants only having minimal time off.
"It's a lifestyle, you've got to like it, and we meet a lot of good people," Mr Hodgson said.
"A couple of blokes we have here have been coming here for 30 years.
"We might get a week off here and there between shows but do return to our home base at Queanbeyan.
"We will get back there in a few weeks for about a month but we'll still work. We'll do school fetes and then go to Bateman's Bay for Christmas where we have our own park.
"We have to keep going, everything costs so much money, we can't afford not to work," he said.
One of those costs is insurance which has risen significantly in recent years.
"We are getting priced out with insurance," Mr Hodgson said.
Mr Hodgson estimates that at least 10 per cent of the cost of a ride in sideshow alley goes straight to insurance.
Next week Bell's will be on the road again sending rides to Bendigo and Sale.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
