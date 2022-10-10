Sandbags at ready: rural areas preparing for major flooding with Forbes to see 'high moderate' level

It looks like flooding will remain below the major level in Forbes township this week, but surrounding rural areas are being urged to prepare for road closures and rising water levels.
As of Monday, the Lachlan River is predicted to reach high moderate flood levels, remaining just below the major flood level, at the Iron Bridge as our waterways swell with last week's rains.
Surrounding rural areas are being urged to prepare for isolation, with major flooding predicted at Nanami upstream, and at Cottons Weir and Jemalong Weir downstream.
Forbes State Emergency Service controller Roc Walshaw says local organisations and council are working together to be prepared.
"The river is predicted to reach 10.4m on Tuesday - we don't know what time - that's a high moderate flood," he said on Monday. The major flood level at the Iron Bridge is 10.55m.
He would urge residents in low-lying areas including Sandhill Road, the top of Rifle Range Road, and low-lying areas of Bathurst Street to be prepared and monitor the situation.
Forbes SES has asked for volunteers to come and help fill sandbags from 3pm Monday at the depot on the corner of Farnell Street and School Road - then from 9am the next few days.
Donations of pallets are needed, they can be dropped off at the depot.
Those in low lying areas who need sandbags can collect them from the depot: some areas of South Forbes were on Sunday advised to prepare to evacuate.
Water continues to spread across the rural areas particularly impacting Bedgerabong, Corinella and Warroo, with residents in some rural areas advised to prepare for isolation.
Forbes Shire Council has sent a front end loader and a team member to fill sandbags at Bedgerebong. Sandbags are available until 5pm Monday and from 8am to 4pm Tuesday.
As of 2pm Monday the Bureau of Meteorology advises:
The Lachlan River at Nanami is expected to exceed the major flood level (10.70 m) around 05:00 pm Monday. The river level may reach around 11.20 metres midnight Monday into Tuesday with major flooding.
The Lachlan River at Forbes Iron Bridge is expected to exceed the moderate flood level (9.50 m) around 05:00 pm Monday. The river level is likely to reach around 10.40 metres during Tuesday afternoon, just below the major flood level.
The Lachlan River at Cottons Weir is expected to exceed the moderate flood level (5.30 m) around 03:00 pm Monday. The river level may reach the major flood level (6.60 m) overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.
The Lachlan River at Jemalong Weir Downstream may exceed the major flood level (7.70 m) during Tuesday. The river level may reach around 7.90 metres during Thursday with major flooding.
As of midday Monday:
The Escort Way is expected to close next, updates can be found on the Forbes Shire Council website and Live Traffic.
After that, the water will gradually come into and fill Lake Forbes in town.
The NSW SES advises:
The forecast is for a couple of days of drier weather, with the chance of rain increasing again Friday according to the BOM's forecast.
