Triathlon starts Sunday with registration day

New Cowra Triathlon Club president David Porter grew up playing rugby league and rugby union.
Triathlon didn't exist as a sport when he was a youngster, if it did he says he'd have definitely been a participant.
"It would have been great for off-season fitness," Porter said ahead of this week's registration day for the Cowra Triathlon Club.
Next Sunday, October 16 from 9am the club will hold a registration morning at the basketball court next to the Cowra Aquatic Centre.
Club members will be on hand to help anyone interested in taking up the sport complete an online registration.
The cost of a standard membership for juniors under 12 is just $38.75.
Juniors aged 12-19 can sign up for $77.50 and adults are just $160.
The cost of registration includes insurance for training and race days.
"The standard option should suit most people and remember children can use their Service NSW Vouchers to pay for the membership," Porter said.
Porter is energized to get the Cowra club back on track after completing his long awaited Port Macquarie Ironman in May this year.
"It's a great sport, I played a lot of football growing up but I'd have definitely been involved if we had triathlon in Cowra back then.
"It's about participation, it's a good healthy lifestyle that's why I got involved. You also get to meet other people.
"You don't get knocked around getting fit as it's a low impact sport and the competitors don't take it too seriously," Porter said.
"I'd have definitely done triathlon in of the off-season as a kid," he said.
To help juniors get involved in the sport the club has a number of bikes they can use on race days, free of charge.
After registrations on Sunday the club will hold three races to give new members are taste of the sport wth a kids, beginners and one lap course planned if there is enough interest.
The kids course is a swim across the Cowra Aquatic Centre pool, a ride within River Park and a run around the Little Athletics track.
The beginners course is a 50 metre swim, a 2km bike ride and 1km run.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
