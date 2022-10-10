Probus members tour the Great Ocean Road

The numbers were down at the October meeting of Cowra Men's Probus because many members were on the Great Ocean Road Tour.
The meeting commenced with a minute's silence for the passing of two members, Ron Bryant and Bill Rue.
There were a series of events that were brought to the attention of the meeting, the first was the commemoration of Probus.
This will be held at Garry Mackay's garden on Wednesday, October 12 at 10 am.
The second was the Christmas party at the Bowling Club on Tuesday, December 13.
Both of these events are combined with the Ladies Club.
The man behind the badge was Barry Brown.
He was born in Taree on 27th October 1944 and did his schooling in Taree before becoming a building apprentice in the town.
Barry married his sweetheart Fay in 1965 and they have three children Wayne, Dean and Vanessa.
In 1974 Barry, Fay and family moved to Cowra and he started his own business.
The reason they chose Cowra was Fay had an auntie living here.
Barry became very involved in the community having been in the local fire brigade for many years.
He has also been involved with Cowra Rugby League where he became president.
When he was in the Fire Brigade he was involved in the Triple O shows that were put on for Cowra people.
He fondly remembers being Cher!
When Barry and Fay were back to being empty nesters they decided to go back to the old home town of Taree, but this only lasted a few years before they moved back to Cowra where Barry finally retired.
The guest speaker for the day was a member of our club, Noel Riley.
Noel is a local boy, born here and educated at St Raphael's.
Upon leaving school Noel moved to Sydney to work for Famers and Graziers and to do a tech course on wool classing.
He then worked as a wool classer all over Queensland and NSW.
Wool sales were not done during the Second World War as the product was being used domestically and also in the manufacture of war uniforms.
Noel also talked briefly about the rationing which involved everything including wool.
When the wool sales resumed after the war Noel change from classing in the sheds to being a wool buyer and for 24 years the name Riley and Carter was important in the wool industry around Cowra. In later years he worked for Beecher's Wool.
Noel then talked about the wool industry generally. At the time when Australia was 'riding on the Sheep's back' there were up to 160 million sheep in Australia, the number today is between 60 and 70 million with most farmers preferring to do more cropping than sheep raising.
A lot of farmers are going into raising and selling meat animals such as Dorphers as these sheep are easier to maintain and are not prone to fly strike and will eat almost anything.
After Noel's very interesting and informative talk he was given a vote of thanked for Tony Smith.
