Probus members tour the Great Ocean Road

By Mike Bonner
October 10 2022 - 12:30am
Tony Smith with Cowra Men's Probus guest speaker Noel Riley. Photo contributed.

The numbers were down at the October meeting of Cowra Men's Probus because many members were on the Great Ocean Road Tour.

