Cowra Guardian

Woodstock to host NSW Solo Super Series

Updated October 11 2022 - 11:22pm, first published 9:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A big month of racing is assured at the Woodstock Park Speedway. Image supplied.

Cowra Motorcycle Racing Club and NSW Speedway Sports committee have announced the 2022 NSW Speedway Solo Super Series, where junior and senior riders from across Australia will compete in one of the most entertaining forms of motorsport, will be coming to Woodstock Park Speedway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.