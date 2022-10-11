Woodstock to host NSW Solo Super Series

Cowra Motorcycle Racing Club and NSW Speedway Sports committee have announced the 2022 NSW Speedway Solo Super Series, where junior and senior riders from across Australia will compete in one of the most entertaining forms of motorsport, will be coming to Woodstock Park Speedway.
With many Australian speedway riders currently competing overseas, the NSW Speedway Solo Super Series aim is to increase participation in speedway, focus on junior development and provide a pathway for emerging talent to the international stage.
NSW Speedway Solo Super Series Round 2 and 3 will be held on Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23 at Woodstock Park Speedway hosted by the Cowra Motorcycle Racing Club. Classes include support class 50cc Div 2 Class 7-U9 and 50cc Auto 4-U9 and speedway classes Junior 125cc & 250cc and Senior 500cc riders.
Gates open at 2pm for Round 2 on October 22.
The riders briefing will be at 3:30pm.
Racing commences at 4pm with the Junior 125cc and 50cc, followed by the Junior 250cc and Senior 500cc at 6:30pm.
At Round 3 on October 23, gates open 7:30am and the riders briefing is at 9:45am. Racing commences at 10am starting with the junior 125cc and 50cc, followed by the Junior 250cc and Senior 500cc at 12:30pm.
Full canteen facilities will be available, and spectators are welcome.
Cowra Motorcycle Racing Club will be hosting Round 6 of their 2022 Club Championship on October 30.
Round 6 of the Cowra Motorcycle Racing Cub 2022 Club Championship, including the Robert "Patto" Pattinson Classic Memorial Race, will be held at Woodstock Park Speedway on Sunday, October 30.
A great family day out is assured, so come on out to Woodstock and support our many local riders.
Gates open at 7:30am with sign-on and scrutineering 8am-9:00am. Gold coin donation entry into the event for spectators. Full canteen facilities will be available.
For further information please contact Club Secretary on 0439 972 737 or visit www.cowramcrc.com.au or follow us on Facebook.
