Christmas night markets to return to the CBD

The Cowra Christmas night markets are set to return to the CBD on Friday, December 2.
Event partners Cowra Tourism, Cowra Shire Council, Cowra Chamber of Commerce and the Neighbourhood Centre have met and decisions have already been taken to make this year's markets spectacular and a real celebration for the community following two years under COVID, where the event had to be scaled back.
Bolstering the markets this year is a $50,000 Reconnect Regional NSW grant which will be spent on high profile entertainment, heat mitigation measures including additional shade and misting fans, as well as temporary seating to make the event more patron friendly.
Cowra Tourism Manager, Kurt Overzet, said the next planning meeting for the markets will be on Monday, October 17.
Regular features of the markets will return to the CBD including over 100 market stalls, live music, roving entertainment, night shopping with festivities to start at 6pm and run through to 9pm in the Kendal Street block from from Brisbane to Macquarie Street.
The Cowra Neighbourhood Centre will be in charge of transforming Squire Park into a Christmas Wonderland with special activities for children to enjoy.
Macquarie Street will change into 'Eat Street' with food stalls set-up from the Kendal street intersection to the Coles car park entrance.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
