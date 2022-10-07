Flood rescue team sent to Forbes

Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) has pre-positioned specialist flood rescue teams into the state's central and western regions, with heavy rainfall and flooding to continue over the next few days.
Three FRNSW strike teams have been deployed to Bathurst, Forbes and Warren, which are currently subject to warnings of severe weather, overflowing dams and swollen rivers.
The extra resources aim to assist the NSW State Emergency Service (NSW SES) - which is the combat agency for flood and storm events - with in-water rescues and resource deployment as required.
The strike teams are assisting the communities and Local Emergency Management Committee by preparing emergency action plans, checking local river crossings and helping landowners move livestock to high ground.
These personnel will continue to support local FRNSW crews who stand ready to deal with any fire, hazardous materials or rescue incidents which might occur.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.