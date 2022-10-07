Cowra Guardian

Flood rescue team sent to Forbes

October 7 2022
Flood rescue team sent to Forbes

Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) has pre-positioned specialist flood rescue teams into the state's central and western regions, with heavy rainfall and flooding to continue over the next few days.

