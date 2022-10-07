Cowra Guardian

Oil spill closes turning lane and disrupts traffic at Cowra lights on Friday

Debbie Evans
By Debbie Evans
Updated October 7 2022 - 1:53am, first published 1:30am
Soil aggregate was dumped on the road surface to soak up an oil spill at the Cowra traffic lights late Friday morning. Council and Emergency were on scene to control traffic and clean-up the roadway.

A burst hydraulic hose on a prime mover was the cause of an oil spill at the Cowra traffic lights at the intersection of Kendal and Lachlan Streets on Friday morning.

