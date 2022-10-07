Volunteers urgently needed to help with Cowra show

Cowra Show Society wants to hear from anyone who would like to be part of the team working behind the scenes for the 141st Cowra show next weekend.
If you are interested you should contact Show Secretary, Graham Eddy, on 6342 1977.
Volunteers are needed today, Friday, October 7, to move chairs and tables and hang paintings for the art show.
Tomorrow if you have an RSA and bar work is your thing, they would love to hear from you for assistance with the Cocktail Party and Art Show.
Sunday will see a frenzy of activity with a working bee to clean-up and set-up the pavilion and grounds for the show next Friday.
These jobs are not glamourous but they carry a lot of satisfaction knowing that you are playing your part to deliver this important event for the community.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
