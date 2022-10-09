Cowra Guardian

Lucky to escape jail sentence

October 9 2022 - 11:47pm
A Canowindra man who forced police to draw their service pistols to ensure they weren't run over by a vehicle he was driving was lucky to escape a full time custodial sentence when he appeared in the Cowra Local Court on September 5.

Local News

