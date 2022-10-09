Lucky to escape jail sentence

A Canowindra man who forced police to draw their service pistols to ensure they weren't run over by a vehicle he was driving was lucky to escape a full time custodial sentence when he appeared in the Cowra Local Court on September 5.
Warrants were issued earlier this year for Robert David Clarkson, 45, of Waddell Street, Canowindra when he failed to appear to answer two charges of using an offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention, two of not stopping a vehicle when directed to do so and one charge of driving with an expired licence.
As of a result of not appearing he faced a further charge of failing to appear.
At the earlier date the court dealt with three further driving charges in his absence.
In documents tabled to the court police said they were patrolling in William Street, Cowra about 12.10am on June 7 when they noticed Clarkson's vehicle.
Police said when Clarkson saw the police vehicle he reversed and drove away at speed.
The documents revealed police sighted his number plates so did not engage in a pursuit.
Police said they attended an address in Waddell Street looking for Clarkson on June 17 but his vehicle was not there.
Police said they did however see his vehicle enter the Canowindra Showground.
Upon sighting police his vehicle accelerated, sliding in mud before turning in a 180 degree motion colliding with the front of the police vehicle causing minor damage, police documents revealed.
Believing Clarkson was stopping police said, in the documents, they exited their vehicle after which Clarkson drove towards them.
In the documents police said they drew their firearms after fearing they would be run over.
Police said Clarkson narrowly avoided hitting them and left the showground.
Later that morning police went to a property on Cucumber Lane in Canowindra where they again spotted Clarkson's vehicle but he again evaded them after the police vehicle became bogged.
Police said when Clarkson drove past them they observed him in the driver's seat.
Later that day police said they attended a Waddell Street address where they placed Clarkson under arrest after he was found hiding behind a lounge chair.
Clarkson was placed on 12 month Intensive Correction Orders for the offences of using an offensive weapon to avoid detention and 12 month Community Correction Orders for the two of of not stopping when directed to do so.
The court fined him $200 for failing to appear.
Clarkson's solicitor told the court her client was "highly affected by drugs at the time" urging the court to impose a community based or Intensive Corrections Order.
Handing down sentence magistrate Janet Wahlquist told Clarkson "a car can be a weapon. Driving towards police, you did it more than once".
"It was not just stupid it was dangerous.
"Police were there with a job to do and you're behaving in a way that was more than stupid, it's dangerous and life threatening," Ms Wahlquist said.
